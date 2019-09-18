Atty. Arthur E. Crowley Jr. RUTLAND — The memorial service for Atty. Arthur E. Crowley Jr., 90, of Rutland, who died Aug. 18, 2019, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, and officiated by the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, and the Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, associate minister. Those attending the service are invited to Southside Steakhouse, 170 South Main St., Rutland, to greet the family and leave, or to stay for the buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Art’s family offers heartfelt thanks to all who called and sent cards and emails of condolence. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
