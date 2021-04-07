Audrey A. LaFlam BRANDON — Audrey Anastasia LaFlam, age 84, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Meadows at East Mountain. Audrey was born in Albany, New York, on July 23, 1936. She was the daughter of Audie and Pearl (Seymanski) Goyette. She grew up in New Haven, Vermont, where she received her early education and attended Beeman Academy. Oct. 4, 1952, she married Donald Richard LaFlam in Bristol. They made their home in Salisbury where they raised their family. Audrey co-owned and operated LaFlam Motors with her late husband. They moved to Brandon in 2000 where they owned and operated Wyndmere House, a bed and breakfast on Park Street. Mr. LaFlam predeceased her on Nov. 8, 2018. Audrey enjoyed antiques, gardening, sugaring and square dancing. She is survived by two sons, Donald LaFlam Jr. and his wife, Michele (Dowling), Thaddeus LaFlam and his wife, Laura (Burnham); two daughters, Debra Tobin and her husband, Peter, and Anastasia Cassidy-Knight and her husband, Steve. Nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive her. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date and time to be announced, in West Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to a humane society of one’s choice; or to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
