Audrey C. Wernhoff RUTLAND — Audrey Catherine Wernhoff, 94, of the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland Town, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, on Staten Island, New York, the daughter of Irving and Christina (Schoppe) White. On Feb. 15, 1944, she married John F. Wernhoff on the porch of the rectory of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City while John was on a three-day leave from the Navy. (She always liked to tell people she was married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral). John and Audrey were married for 63 years before John’s passing in 2007. They started out their life in Rutland, Vermont, where all four of their children were born. A job transfer for John in 1968 led them to western Massachusetts where they stayed until retirement. After retirement, they moved to Brandon, Vermont, to be closer to family and to enjoy the summers at their camp on Lake Champlain. Audrey was a dedicated homemaker. She did not finish high school, but was a voracious reader and lifelong learner. It could be said that she read most of the books in every library in every town she ever lived in and was knowledgeable on many subjects. She was a talented seamstress and made each of her daughters’ wedding dresses. She loved to knit and crochet and enjoyed making beautiful infant layette sets and giving them away. She also had a passion for porcelain doll making and pursued that interest for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Moynihan (Stephen), of Somers, Connecticut, Karen Blow, of Proctor, Kristi Firliet (Thomas), of Rutland, and son, Steven Wernhoff (Allison), of Pittsford; her sister, Catherine Scott (Rick), of Virginia Beach, Virginia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John; son-in-law, Gordon Blow; son-in-law, Dennis Merrill; great-grandchild, Cody Disorda; four brothers (Irving, John, Charles, Donald) and three sisters (Myrtle, Mildred, Doris). There will be no calling hours and private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandon Town Library or the Activity Fund at the Meadows.
