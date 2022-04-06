Audrey J. Putnam BRIDGEWATER CORNERS — Audrey J. Putnam, 83, passed away Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family, from complications of ALS. Audrey was born Sept. 23, 1938, the daughter of Grove R. and Rena (Scott) Scribner. She grew up in Poultney, Vermont. After graduating from Poultney High School, she attended and graduated from Sheldon Academy Beauty Culture in Burlington, Vermont. She then worked at Green Beauty Shop in Woodstock. Family was extremely important to Audrey. She enjoyed her many family vacations to Maine and eventually, winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where she would walk the beach and look for the many sea treasures. She enjoyed researching family history and genealogy and sharing her findings with her current family. She was a longtime member of the Bridgewater and State Grange, the Mountain Valley Pomona, the Bridgewater Historical Society, and the Ann Story DAR. Audrey was a great quilter, avid reader, and excellent baker making wonderful pies for so many family and friends. Perhaps, her most enjoyable time was that spent in her many gardens over the years and most recently sharing that passion of vegetable gardening with her grandson, Dylan. Audrey is survived by her four daughters, Jane (Ed) Browe, of Florence, Vermont, Joan Modersohn, of Bridgewater Corners, Vermont, Jill Blaney, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Joyce (Robert Arnebold) Putnam, of Killington, Vermont; her grandsons, Ryan Putnam and Dylan Modersohn; her four great-grandchildren, Michelle, Emma, William and Audrey; her brother, Norman Scribner; her sister, Diane Garrett; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Wilbur W. Putnam Sr.; her daughter, Janice; her grandsons, Travis and Wyatt; and sons-in-law, Richard Blaney and Richard Modersohn. A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held on Sunday, April 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bridgewater Grange. Those wishing, may make memorial donations to the Bridgewater Grange #284 or the Bethany Mennonite Church in Bridgewater Corners, Vermont. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
