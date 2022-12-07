Audrey Scarborough RUTLAND TOWN — Audrey Madge (Lee) Scarborough, age 85, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022; surrounded by her loving family; at her home in Rutland Town. A gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will be announced; along with the full obituary; at a later date, time and location, following the holiday season. The Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.