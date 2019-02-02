Audrey Taggart Beam CASTLETON — Audrey Taggart Beam, 91, formerly of Castleton, died Jan. 12, 2019, at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. She was born June 14, 1927, in Rutland, the daughter of George H. and Sylvia (Hudson) Taggart. She received her education in Castleton schools. Mrs. Beam was a World War II Army veteran. She married Thomas Beam June 26, 1948; he died Oct. 26, 2018. For many years, she was employed as a postal clerk at the Castleton post office. Mrs. Beam was a former member of Order of Eastern Star and Castleton American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Survivors include two daughters Bonnie Eagan, Melinda Smith, both of Panama City Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers George Taggart, of Bomoseen, Franklin Taggart, of Castleton; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be at a later date in Castleton. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
