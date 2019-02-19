Augustus Nasmith Jr. RUTLAND — Augustus "Gus" Nasmith Jr. passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2019, after a long illness, under the loving care of his brother-in-law, John, and sister, Nancy Brower. He left a legacy of dedication and commitment to world peace, human rights, gay rights and international HIV/AIDS work. He was the beloved brother of Althea Turner (Bob), Nancy Brower (John), Chuck Nasmith (Carol); and father to adopted son, Roshan Mahato (Bryan). He was a doting uncle to Heather Gnakadja (Eric), Katie (Adam), Karyn, Sara (Cam) and Breeze Turner. Gus was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on May 31, 1944. His career and interest in international service began in high school when he was selected to represent the United States in the New York Herald Tribune World Youth Forum. The Youth Forum was dedicated to promoting world peace and bringing young people together from all countries to recognize their common humanity and aspirations for peace and democracy. Gus graduated from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy with a Master of Law and Diplomacy and a Master in International Relations degrees. He was awarded a fellowship at the Graduate Institute of International Studies, Geneva, Switzerland. He was appointed advisor to the president of the 43rd United Nations General Assembly. In the '90s, he was chairman of the board of AIDS, Medicine and Miracles. Gus was also the senior policy officer for the National Academy of Science and Technology for International Development, Washington, D.C. A world traveler, he visited China where his missionary grandparents served and his father was born. He traveled throughout Europe and all over the world. Gus had many friends who enjoyed his wonderful tales of his travels and his perspective on the world. His home reflected his travels with art work from all parts of the world, and he would return to Rutland with gifts for family and friends. He was fluent in three languages. Nepal held special interest and affection, as it was home to his adopted son and where he spent much time helping with grassroots HIV/AIDS and human rights groups. Gus was a modest, generous man providing emotional support, financial assistance and advocacy to colleagues and friends. He brought people together from all walks of life, and always saw the best in people. He nurtured strong friendships and when there was a need, he reached out. Gus had multiple interests which he expressed through volunteer work in the Rutland community. He enjoyed family trips to Maine and extended celebrations with family and friends. Gus enjoyed yearly trips to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, with grade school friends and gatherings with family and friends at Camp Tapawingo, Maine. He loved classical music and the opera. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Congregational Church in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Outright Action International, 80 Maiden Lane, Suite 1505, New York, NY. He will live on in the memories of his family, colleagues and friends and will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.