Augustus R. O'Dell RUTLAND — Augustus Raymond "Gus" Odell, 69, died unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec 13, 1950, in Middlebury, the son of Walter and Ruth (Senecal) Odell. He graduated from Middlebury High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Vietnam War. Mr. Odell was employed by several area companies, as a logger, house mover, maintenance man and carpenter. He enjoyed motorcycles, making model cars, shooting pool and playing bass guitar in the Mountain Boogie Band. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Odell of Rutland; a daughter, Nola Waite of Connecticut, and a son, Augustus Ayer of Georgia; two stepsons, Allen and Robert Rumrill, both of Rutland; four siblings, Beverly and James St. Laurent, both of Massachusetts, Walter Odell of Middlebury and Donald St. Laurent of Rutland; a granddaughter and six step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Sarah; two brothers, Philip and Roger; and his birth mother, Florence Odell. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the grandchildren in care of Allen Rumrill. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
