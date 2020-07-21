B. Ann Bushey BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — B. Ann Bushey, 79, joined the love of her life, passing away unexpectedly at her home, Feb. 3, 2020. B. Ann was born in Rutland, Vermont, daughter of Cecil H. and Reta (Smith) Burton. She grew up in East Pittsford, Vermont. Ann married Emile Bushey in 1976 in Portage Lake, Maine, where they owned and operated Deans Motor Inn. Throughout their years together, they had many adventures, including raising a daughter, traveling, entertaining friends, golfing and many karaoke nights. Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Reed (Bill) of Middletown Springs, Vermont; granddaughter Laura Downing and daughter Ellery of Wiscasset, Maine, granddaughter Erin Reed of Burlington, Vermont, and her children, Caden and Alley; sisters Gladys Muzzy (Robert) of Chittenden, Vermont, and Laura Parker (Jim) of Brattleboro, Vermont; and many extended family members and friends. Ann was predeceased by her parents; husband Emile; sisters Francis Brian, Eileen Johnson; and brother Nelson Burton. Ann and Emile had requested no burial be held until they both had passed on. A funeral service for Ann and joint burial for both will be held July 31, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Junction, Vermont. In lieu of flowers. donations can be made to one's charity of choice.
