Barbara A. Ballou RUTLAND — Barbara Ann Ballou, 85, passed away peacefully July 21, 2021, at home. She was born in Windsor, Vermont, Aug. 5, 1935, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel Davis Gray. Barbara was a graduate of Hartford High School in White River Junction, Vermont, in 1955 and she also graduated from Burlington Business College. Barbara met her husband, John, in 1954 when they started dating in high school. They were happily married for 64 years and raised four children, Larry, Jay, Anita and Terri. After retirement, they enjoyed many winters in Florida and had many friends down there. Barbara worked as a dental assistant to Dr. James Booth in Rutland for 25 years. Barbara loved doing crafts and going to the ocean in Maine and Florida. Barbara loved spending time with her family and the many dogs she had over the years. She was a wonderful cook and loved to garden. Barbara is survived her husband, John; and children, Larry Ballou (Gayle), of Rutland Town, Jay Ballou (Terri), of Rutland Town, Anita Antosca, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Terri Munsey-Ballou (Cathy), of West Lebanon, New Hampshire. She had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Mary Boudro. At Barbara’s request, a funeral will not be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
