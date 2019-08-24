Barbara A. Barbush NORTH CHITTENDEN — Barbara A. Barbush, 84, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born June 15, 1935, in East Palestine, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Hazel (Kirtley) Huston. She graduated from East Palestine High School and Kent State University. On July 13, 1957, she married Raymond Barbush. Mrs. Barbush was employed as a medical technologist at several Ohio hospitals. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. She enjoyed the theater, fishing and reading. Survivors include her husband, of North Chittenden; four children Michelle Parker, of Chittenden, Denis Barbush, of Pittsford, Andy Barbush, of Vincennes, Indiana, John Barbush, of North Chittenden; two step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mrs. Barbush was predeceased by two brothers Al and George Huston. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. A reception will follow.
