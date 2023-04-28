Barbara A. Cagney RUTLAND — Barbara A. Cagney, 85, of Rutland died Wednesday April 26, 2023, at the Pines in Rutland. She was born on May 21, 1937, in Northampton, MA, the daughter of Clayton and Ann (Sullivan) Frawsell. Mrs. Cagney graduated from the Punchard High School in Andover, MA in 1955 and then the Lowell General Hospitals Nursing program in 1958. She married Thomas Cagney Sr. on Nov 6, 1958. Mrs. Cagney Relocated to Vermont in 1970. She was employed as a registered nurse by the Pediatric Associates for 27 years then by the Eden Park Nursing Home for 4 years prior to her retirement in 2006. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Mrs. Cagney enjoyed reading, knitting and needlepoint. Survivors include 2 daughters Katherine Wagner and her husband Robert of Vergennes and Joan Clucas and her husband Robert of Pompano Beach, FL, 2 sons Thomas Cagney, Jr and his wife Kimberly of Rutland and Brian Cagney and his wife Karen of Keene, NH, 3 granddaughters Emma Cagney, Delaney Clucas and Tonya Blair, 6 grandsons Christopher Cagney, Kyle Blacklock, Logan Blacklock, John Wagner, Jason Cagney and Rick Poro, and 7 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband on August 27, 1973. There will be no calling hours. Funeral service will be held 11AM Monday May 8, 2023 at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR)7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.