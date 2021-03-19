Barbara A. Minard NORTH CLARENDON — Barbara Ann Minard, 85, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 22, 1935, in Rutland, the daughter of Gordon H. and Hilma (Johnson) Lear. Mrs. Minard was a machine operator at Metromail for 10 years and then a fryolator operator at McDonald's for 13 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed camping trips, fishing, and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Survivors include her sons, Raymond of Clarendon and Robert Jr. of Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Minard, in 1991; and three siblings, Lollie Leonard in 1958, Gordon Lear in 1994, Gail Donahue in 2015. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. May 21 in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
