Barbara A. Phalen SHREWSBURY — Barbara Anne Phalen, 85 of Shrewsbury, MA died on February 23, 2023, following a short illness. She was born on January 12, 1938, in Jersey City, NJ the daughter of Robert J. Ross and Marjorie Greene Ross. She was a graduate of Green Mountain College, Class of 1957. She was married on April 19, 1958, to Robert J. Phalen, in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Summit, New Jersey. Barbara lived in Rutland, VT for several years before moving to Orchard Park, NY and then to Ridgefield, Connecticut where she and Bob raised three sons. Barbara was active with Ridgefield Little League and the Boy Scouts of America. She worked in healthcare, hospitality and at the Ridgefield Savings Bank. Barbara spent many years in the sunshine state residing in Punta Gorda and Bonita Springs Florida. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching and cheering on her sons and her favorite sports teams. She was a passionate football and tennis fan. Being a Jersey girl, she had a lifelong love affair with the Jersey Shore. She spent every summer on Long Beach Island, NJ occasionally enjoying a VO and water in a short glass with a lot of ice while visiting with family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Phalen, October 1989 and her brother Richard Ross, August, 2019. She is survived by her sons Michael Phalen and his wife Terri Phalen of Shrewsbury, MA, Robert Phalen, Jr., of Ashland, MA, Daniel Phalen and his wife Kathleen Phalen of Fayetteville, GA and her grandchildren, Molly, Abbey, Trevor and Mackenzie. She is also survived by her brother Stephen Ross of The Villages, FL., sisters in-law Janet Ross, Surf City NJ and Mary Catherine Oczechowski, Rutland, VT and several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bridget’s Church at 11:00am on June 27, 2023 with internment to follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery, West Rutland, VT. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland Those who wish or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s Hope Foundation, 31 Beechwood Rd., Branford, CT. 06405.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.