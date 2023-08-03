Barbara M. Wood KILLINGTON — “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Maya Angelou Beloved mother, sister, daughter, and friend Barb Morando Wood passed away on July 25th, 2023, surrounded by her family, after battling Glioblastoma brain cancer for the last seven months. Born in Glen Cove, New York, on July 31, 1964, to William Francis Morando and Lee Soucy, Barb spent her early childhood in New York, but Vermont was always Barb’s favorite place. She learned to ski at Killington when she was four years old, and skiing became a driving passion for her entire life. Remaining in Vermont, she graduated from Springfield High School and continued her education at Trinity College in Burlington, where she earned her teaching degree. After working seasonally as a ski instructor at Killington, she transitioned to Hotel Services Representative at the Killington Grand, where she worked continuously for 25 years. Barb met her future husband, Randy Wood, at Killington. They married in 1994 and had two children, Kali and Spencer, before divorcing in 2019. Barb was a selfless giver, a generous friend, a bright light, and a force of positive and sunny energy. Getting to know the many owners of the Grand and assisting them in planning and enjoying their vacations brought Barb incredible joy. She particularly relished the women’s world cup ski events at Killington and happily devoted hours to ironing the many international flags to be displayed and volunteering at the event. An eagle-eyed photographer who saw the beauty in all four seasons in Vermont, Barb loved to share her photos and the annual calendar of her favorites with everyone she knew. She also photographed around the resort, including every Killington holiday party and countless weddings. Barb was a passionate person who lived and breathed for her children and her broader community. She loved being actively involved with all of Kali and Spencer's endeavors, whether providing snacks at soccer games, hosting girl scout events, or officiating at Killington Shark Swim meets. Those who had the honor to meet Barb were welcomed into her world with open arms, and she loved to share anecdotes about everyone she met. From April until October, you could find Barb on a body of water in her trusty kayak. In recent years, she chronicled her “100 launches” in her kayak with a rotating group of friends. She posted hundreds of spectacular pictures on social media to share her many adventures, including the wildlife she encountered. Long a lover of all animals, Barb had a particular affinity for Loons and was an active volunteer with the Vermont Loon Conversation Project, helping to protect nests and track births of “loonlets.” Barb loved road trips, and national parks in Arizona, Colorado, and Utah were some of her favorite destinations. Beyond the United States, two particularly memorable trips included a trip to Italy with her mom and sister, Lauren, and a trip to South Korea with Lauren to watch Spencer compete in the Paralympics. Barb is survived by her adult children, daughter Kali, and her husband, Chase Focht, of Freeport, ME, and son Spencer, of Pittsfield, VT; her mother, Lee Soucy, and stepfather, Tom Soucy, of Springfield, VT; her father William Morando, of Bedford, VA; her sister Lauren Morando Rhim, of Norwich, VT; and half-siblings, William Morando, Aubrey Barratta, and Mathew Morando, along with her two beloved labradors and three cats. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts. A special thank you goes to her care team at Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Mount Ascutney Hospital, Menig Nursing Home, and Bayada Hospice. A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, August 13th, at the Killington K1 Base Lodge from 1-4 pm. The family invites you to join them in celebrating Barb. A lunch will follow the service, and guests will be encouraged to view Barb’s famous photos and share their favorite memories. In line with how Barb would have wanted it, please feel free to join us wearing your brightest and most joyful colors. Memorial donations may be made to Barb’s favorite causes: the Vermont Center for Ecostudies’ Vermont Loon Conservation Project and Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports.
