Barbara Ann Halliday TROY, N.Y. — Barbara Ann Halliday, 71, born Oct. 29, 1948, in Rutland, Vermont, to Ford E. Halliday and Antoinette Barone, died Feb. 20, 2020, with her family by her side in Troy, New York. A family service will be held at a later date. She leaves her sisters, Mary Jane Fuller (Richard) and Linda Halliday; her nephews, Chris Connor (Heidi) and Aaron Connor; her nieces, Aili Blank (Brian) and Catherine MacDevitt; and her grandnephews and -nieces. Barbara worked for New York State and Union College. She pursued her education in design and art. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospital Hospice, 2215 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY 12180. For online condolences, please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
