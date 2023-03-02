Barbara Ann LaFave SALISBURY — Barbara Ann LaFave, 73 passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday Feb. 23, 2023. She was born in Middlebury, VT June 6, 1949 the daughter of Wilson and Charlotte (Cooper) Stone. She received her early education in Salisbury and attended Middlebury High School. On August 17, 1968 she was married to Richard LaFave in Middlebury. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Salisbury where she and Richard made their home only a mile from her childhood home. Her family was the center of her life, she loved caring for everyone and was known as an incredible cook, no one ever left hungry. She loved the holidays and was very artistic in her home decorating and gardening. She had a real Green Thumb for her flowers and gardens. Barbara also loved the ocean and the many Cruises they enjoyed. Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard of Salisbury; two sons, Bryan LaFave and his wife Pam of Salisbury and Eric LaFave of Colchester; Her favorite granddaughter Hailey LaFave and her nephew Robert Stone; two brothers, James (Shirley) Stone and Michael Stone; Four sisters, Jean (Jim) Ploof, Virginia ( Don) Desrocher, Annette ( Eugene) Allen and Cecilia (Lou) Balough; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her special friends whom she considered family, Henry, Brenda and Allison Haskell. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her twin brother, Burton Stone and her brother Robert Stone. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Addison County Home Health & Hospice for the care and support they provided. A graveside committal service and interment will take place in the West Salisbury Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753 Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
