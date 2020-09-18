Barbara Ann (Porter) Hinckley PITTSFORD — Barbara Ann Porter Hinckley, 80, died Sept. 8, 2020, in Rutland. She was born July 1, 1940, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward Loring Porter and Eula Mavis Dean Porter. She graduated form Rutland High School and worked at the Rutland Hospital. Survivors include her children, Richard Hinckley of Pittsford, Timothy Hinckley of Danbury, Connecticut, Bethany Wassan of Washburn, Maine, Kristy Hinckley of Hammond, Louisiana, Philip Hinckley of Burlington, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hinckley was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Richard "Hink" Hinckley, in 1998. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.