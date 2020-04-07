Barbara Ann (Stratton) Green STOCKBRIDGE — Barbara Ann (Stratton) Green, 80, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Rutland on Nov. 11, 1939, the daughter of Frederick Stratton Sr. and Myrtle (Walker) Stratton. Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Whitcomb High School of Bethel, where she met her high school sweetheart, Theodore “Jack” Green Jr. They were married for 61 years. She was a brilliant artist, an active member in the Stockbridge Meeting House and Stockbridge Historical Societies. Barbara was proud of co-writing both of Stockbridge’s two pictorial history books and enjoyed researching genealogy for her family and others. Barbara and Jack always looked forward to her yearly tradition of placing flags on Stockbridge veterans' graves prior to Memorial Day. Gardening, golfing and her latest new hobby of horseback riding were her passions, as well as the evenings spent at Camp with her beloved husband and their loyal dog Shelby. Barbara was the proprietor of the Old Hotel Antiques, which was a dream of hers and many of her friends that shared in her love of antiquities. The shop was open for many years at the Stockbridge four corners. Barbara is survived by her two children, Jennifer Green Pratt and husband Michael of Orange; and Joanne Green Mills and husband Jeffrey of Stockbridge; her two grandchildren, Meredith Wesley Mills and her fiance Kyle Plastridge; and Theodore Green Mills and wife Allison; her sister, Patricia Fuster and husband Joseph; her three brothers, Frederick Stratton Jr. and wife Kathleen; Vance Stratton and wife Janice; Dennis Stratton and wife Sherri; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a burial at a future date at the Maplewood Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in Barbara’s memory, please do so to the Stockbridge Meeting House, P.O. Box 4, Stockbridge, VT 05772. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com
