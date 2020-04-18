Barbara Annie Alt CASTLETON — Barbara Annie Alt, 89, a lifelong resident of Castleton died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Feb. 22, 1931, in Castleton the daughter of Morton G. and Gladys (Reid) Brown. Mrs. Alt had been employed at the apple packing house in Shoreham and as an apple picker for several years. She enjoyed gardening and baking. Survivors include a daughter, Ramona Gardner of Poultney; two sons, George E. Alt of Pittsford and Stanley W. Alt of Castleton; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews She was predeceased by her husband, Junior P. Alt, on July 3, 2007,; and seven sisters, Beverly Gray, Myrtle E. Hall, Shirley Davis, Veronica Shaw, Thelma Brown, Patricia Jensen Ballantine and Effie Gray. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home of Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Castleton First Response, P.O. Box 727, Castleton, VT 05735.
