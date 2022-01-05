Barbara Atwood Pratt NORTH CLARENDON — Barbara Atwood Pratt, 97, of North Clarendon, Vermont, died in April of 2021, at South Harbor in Harbor Village Senior Communities in South Burlington, Vermont. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, in 1924, the daughter of Marvin Clark and Florence (Fisk) Atwood. She graduated from Rutland High School as salutatorian in 1941. After graduating from Castleton Teachers College in 1944, she taught in rural schools in Shoreham, Fair Haven and Rutland Town. She married John H. Pratt Jr. in 1952. He predeceased her in 2010. From an early age, she was fascinated by books and remained a book collector all her life. She returned to education in 1971 and worked as a librarian in Clarendon and Wallingford elementary schools, until her retirement in 1985. Survivors include her son, James Pratt, of Shelburne; a daughter, Elizabeth Pratt, of Burlington; sister, Betty Atwood, and brother, Erwin Atwood, both of Florence; and several nieces and nephews. Interment was in Laurel Glen Cemetery in Cuttingsville, Vermont. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
