Barbara Baker Sprague NORTH CLARENDON — Barbara Baker Sprague, age77 passed away on August 11, 2023 at her home in North Clarendon. Barbara was born in Springfield, Vermont on January 24, 1946, and she grew up in Wallingford with her loving parents, Charles and Rhoda Baker. She graduated from High School Class of 1964. On July 3, 1999 She was married to Ronald Sprague of Brandon, VT, Ron passed away June 18, 2020. She leaves behind her two daughters, Jeanne Hartzell of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Suzanne Dafni of Tinmouth, Vermont, both of whom she loved unconditionally. She also loved Will Hartzell and Jim Wetherby more as sons than her sons-in-law. She was full of love and pride for her three grandsons, Nathan Harvey of Rutland, Vermont; Steven Hartzell of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and Kyle Hartzell of Huntsville, Alabama; and, her adorable great-grandson, Parker Harvey of Rutland, Vermont. She also leaves behind her dog, Dallas. Dallas was one of a long line of her “best-dogs ever.” After Barbara retired from General Electric in 2006 after 28 years of service, she generously donated her time to the Brandon Nifty-Thrifty shop, Operation Dolls & More, and the Rutland County Humane Society. Besides being an avid reader, her other hobbies included Quilting and cooking. Her family and her many friends will miss her loving kindness, sweet smile, and generosity. We will also miss her irreverent sense of humor. A celebration of life was held on Monday, August 14 from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm at Suzanne’s and Jim’s house at 117 East Road, Tinmouth, Vermont. A Private Graveside Committal Service and Interment will take place at a later date, in the family lot, at the Forest Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor her life with a gift, please consider a donation to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
