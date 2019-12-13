Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.