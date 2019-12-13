Barbara C. Nichols RUTLAND — Barbara C. Nichols, 91, died Dec. 11, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center in Rutland. She was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Rutland, the daughter of Cyril H. and Louise (Fredette) Webster. Mrs. Nichols was a waitress in Rutland. Survivors include five children H. John Carruth, of Davenport, Washington, Guy Carruth, of North Clarendon, Conrad Carruth, of Shrewsbury, Sandra Eddy, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Michelle Givani, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister, Nancy Lampiasi, of Rutland; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husbands Harry Carruth and Alton Nichols; a son, Brian Carruth; six siblings Jackie Brothers, Audrey Belanger, Janet James, Gordon, Clayton and Cyril Webster Jr. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
