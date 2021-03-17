Barbara Cameron-Delahant BRANDON — Barbara Grace Cameron-Delahant, 80, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born Aug. 12, 1940, the daughter of Leonard and Lena (Clark) Dukette, in Salisbury where she grew up. Mrs. Delahant enjoyed fishing, TV game shows and classic country music. Survivors include her husband, Richard Allan Delahant of Leicester; six children, Ralph Cameron Jr. of Tinmouth, Bob Cameron of Barre, Ron Cameron of Leicester, Debbie Cameron of Rutland, Bonnie Lussier of Fair Haven and Judy Stork of Wallingford; three siblings, Kenneth Dukette of Brandon, Elaine McLaren of Salisbury, Diane Euber of Rutland; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her first husband, Ralph Cameron; and a sister, Bertha Counter. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where a calling time begins at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Middlebury Volunteer Ambulance Association, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753.
