Barbara D. M. Varga MONCURE, N.C. — Barbara Dolan McKay Varga, 90, of Moncure, passed peacefully at her home on March 14, 2019. Barbara was born May 23, 1928, in St. Albans, Vermont. She lived through her high school years in Vermont until she married Conrad McKay in 1948. Conrad McKay was in the Marine Corps and while they were married, Barbara lived in many locations, including Boston, MA, Atlanta, GA, Quantico, VA, Camp Lejeune, NC, Denver, CO, and Charleston, SC. She had four children Gregg, Scott, Lanell and Kimberley. Her husband, Major McKay, passed away in 1970 and Barbara and her children returned to live closer to family in Rutland, Vermont. She later married Arthur Varga, of Rutland, in 1975 and they moved to Clarendon, Vermont, until relocating to North Carolina in 1998. Mrs. Varga spent her professional life as an executive assistant, working in a variety of positions, including as a secretary at Third Army headquarters and as an assistant to Herbert Philbrick, an undercover FBI agent and author. She assisted him in writing his book, “I Led Three Lives,” which tells of his time posing undercover in the Communist Party. She spent over 20 years as an assistant at Siliski and Buzzell, a CPA firm in Rutland, before retiring in 1998. Barbara and Arthur spent many years raising and training harness race horses and racing them throughout New England and New York. After retiring in North Carolina, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, her church and her pets. She enjoyed the weather and opportunity to be outside walking or gardening. Her second husband, Arthur, preceded her in death in 2009. She will be greatly missed by her family, including her children Gregg McKay and wife Connie, of Middletown, RI, Scott McKay and wife Judy, of Rutland, VT, Lanell Perkins and husband Lee, of Swansboro, NC, Kim Sutton and husband Terry, of Moncure, NC; and stepson Ron Varga and wife Pam, of Muskegon, MI; her grandchildren Shawna McKay Gleason, Kelsey McKay, Ryan McKay, Kyle Perkins, Briana Perkins, Kendall Sutton and Shane Sutton; and her great-grandchildren, John Gleason and McKay Gleason. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Frances Shepherd and Ms. Joyce Sloan who assisted with her care over the last couple of years. Visitation was Monday, March 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro, NC, and funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Chatham United Methodist Church, Moncure, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to either Chatham United Methodist Church – Children’s programs (1826 Chatham Church Road, Moncure, NC 27559) to honor her love for the Lord, children and her church; or to CARE (Chatham Area Rescue & Education - P.O. Box 610, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or www.chathamanimalrescue.org) to honor her love of all animals. Online condolences may be left at www.donaldsonfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.