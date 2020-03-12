Barbara D. (McGee) Philipsen MILFORD, N.H. — Barbara Diane (McGee) Philipsen died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was born Dec. 25, 1944, in Rutland, Vermont, to Bertha (Leavitt) McGee and Homer McGee. Growing up in Chittenden, Vermont, she loved to play outside and slide in the snow. After graduating Otter Valley Union High School, she married the love of her life, William Philipsen, on May 6, 1967. They lived for many years in Milford, New Hampshire, where they raised their two sons, Christopher and Kevin. On May 12, 1984, she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and lived up to that dedication until her final moments. Her faith in the Bible helped her to endure the death of William on Oct. 10, 1995. Barbara enjoyed various crafts and was an expert at them. Family and friends have benefited from her kindness and handmade blankets, sweaters and hats. Barbara is survived by her two sons, Christopher (Jenn, Nick Drake) and Kevin (Joanna); her sister, Muriel Soulia (Harley), and her brother, Bernard McGee (Jeanette); as well as nieces and nephews; and many dear friends who were by her side thru her illness. In addition, we wish to express our appreciation to her oncologist, Dr. Ivy Wilkinson-Ryan, Home Health & Hospice Care, as well as Aynsley Place and all the staff who provided such excellent care during the final stages of her illness. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3 p.m., 282 Broad St., Hollis, NH 03049. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, New Hampshire. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
