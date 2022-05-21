Barbara (DeMarco) Sanderson EAST DORSET — Barbara Jean (DeMarco) Sanderson passed away peacefully at her home on Mad Tom Road in East Dorset, Vermont, surrounded by her immediate family, on May 16, 2022, after a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 22, 1957, and recently celebrated her 65th birthday. Barbara was, at her core, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married Francis B. "Frank" Sanderson on March 27, 1986, in East Dorset, Vermont, and was the proud mother to two sons, Jeremy S. Sanderson and his wife, Michelle (Wilson) Sanderson, of East Dorset, as well as Ryan J. Downey and his wife, Christy (O'Leary) Downey, of Dorset. Barbara was adored by all 10 of her grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren and was often seen cheering them on at their many sporting events and school activities. Barbara worked for many years as a cashier at the East Dorset General Store and also as a telephone operator at Factory Point National Bank. However, her true calling was being a homemaker to her two boys and her "Polish Prince." Barbara loved crocheting and making baby blankets for each of her grandbabies. She was known for her delicious assortment of cakes, brownies, cheesecakes and holiday dinners. She loved crystal digging in Herkimer, New York, and spending quality time with her good friend, Joane Merrow, as well as her extended friends and family from Massachusetts. Barbara visited St. Augustine, Florida, regularly with her beloved husband and had recently made plans to move there during the winter months. Barbara loved helping in the community by volunteering at the Town of Danby Annual Fire Department Carnival bringing joy to so many as a clown. She would also read to school children dressed up as The Cat in the Hat and taught swim lessons at the Lawrence School For Young Children. Barbara was also a devoted member of the East Dorset Congregational Church. She enjoyed activities with the Northshire Seniors attending luncheons and trips. Her big smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Barbara was predeceased by her father, Edward DeMarco, and mother, Rita (Spencer) DeMarco; her brothers, Bruce DeMarco, Charles Payne and Harvey Payne; and her cherished granddaughter, Samantha Sanderson. Barbara is survived by her two sisters, Frances Neff, of Utah, and Ann Marie Means, of Ohio, and many adoring nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held, in lieu of funeral services, at a future date to be announced. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
