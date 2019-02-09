Barbara E. Davoll RANDOLPH — Barbara E. Davoll, 86, of Randolph, died Sunday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2019, at Gifford Medical Center. She was born June 21, 1932, in New Bedford, MA, the daughter of Richard and Rebecca (Sylvia) Bean. She was raised in New Bedford and attended University of Massachusetts. Barbara was married to Warren Davoll on Feb. 13, 1954, in Dartmouth, MA, where they lived until moving to Randolph in 1960. She was a homemaker and farm wife, Girl Scout leader and Den mother, and played a major role in the organization and running of a Girl Scout camp on Tatro Hill Road. She had been a member and deacon of the United Church of Randolph, and was a member of Green Mountain Gospel Chapel where she was active in women’s ministries. She and Warren received the 1976 Farm Family of the Year Award from the Orange County Farm Bureau and was their 1990 Farm Woman of the Year. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, reading and doing craft projects. Survivors include her husband, Warren G. Davoll, of Randolph; sons Jonathan W. Davoll, of Reddick, FL, David P. Davoll, of Randolph, and Stephen P. Davoll and wife Beverly Frost, of Barre; daughters Jane E. Snow and husband Peter, of North Clarendon, Judith A. Davis and husband Alan, of East Charleston, Nancy D. Davoll, of Braintree, and Laurie S. Sargent and husband Michael, of Randolph; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial services were held Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Green Mountain Gospel Chapel with Pastor David Dube officiating. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research or Green Mountain Gospel Chapel for women’s ministries. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home, Randolph, VT. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
