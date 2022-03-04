Barbara Eaton TINMOUTH - Barbara Eaton 79, of Tinmouth, died Tuesday, March 1,2022 at The Mountain View Center in Rutland She was born February 15, 1943, in Tinmouth, the daughter of Louis and Edith (Wood) Raiche. She grew up in Tinmouth and graduated from Wallingford High school in 1962. She married Stephen O Eaton on October 16, 1965. Barbara raised her family in Tinmouth and then became a Licensed Nurses assistant for over 10 years until her retirement. She loved horses and enjoyed gardening, photography, and scrapbooking. Barbara is survived by her sons David Eaton (Carleen) and Kevin (Karen), both of Tinmouth, a brother Louis Raiche Jr. of Alburg, her grandchildren Cantlin, Carson, Alyssa, Alexander and Seth and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen, her parents, and her sister Rebecca Collins and brother-in-law James Collins. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
