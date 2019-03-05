Barbara E. Rowe rites CASTLETON — The memorial service for Barbara Eileen Rowe, 81 of Castleton who died unexpectedly at her home Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, was held Saturday at the Durfee Funeral Home. The Reverend Holly Noble officiated. Works of remembrance were by her son James Rowe and grandchildren Jessica Rowe and Alicia Christensen. A reception followed at the Fair Haven Inn. Burial will be held at a later date in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Woodsville, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way, Quechee, VT 05059 or the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735
