Barbara Eileen Rowe CASTLETON — Barbara Eileen Rowe, 81, of Castleton, passed away unexpectedly at her home Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born on Oct. 24, 1937, in Woodsville, NH, the daughter of William and Lucy (Harriman) Downer. Barbara grew up in Woodsville, NH, where she attended the local schools. She married James Rowe on July 24, 1954. James and Barbara purchased a dairy farm in Shoreham in 1959. In 1964, they relocated to Benson and then in 1971, they relocated to Orwell where they operated a dairy farm until retiring in 1999. They spent their retirement years in Castleton. Barbara enjoyed many activities in her lifetime. She spent many years making crafts to sell at local farmers markets and craft fairs. She enjoyed going for rides, yard sale-ing and frequenting antique shops and gift stores. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She had a love of collecting. Her most memorable collections being her Carnival glass, cows, Santa's, roosters and many cookbooks. In recent years, she began her large collection of owls. Survivors include two daughters Susan Rowe, of Braintree, MA, and Joanne Rowe, of Star Valley, AZ; a son, James Rowe and wife Gayle, of Huntington; five granddaughters Michele Parent, Alicia Christensen (David), Shannon Babbie (Todd), Jessica Rowe (Jason), Crystal Bennick (James); seven great-grandchildren Madison, Carson, Riley, Aidan, Aurora, Jameson and Sienna; nieces and nephews; and her special, lifelong friend, Shirley Lang, of Milford, CT, who was her maid of honor at her wedding. She was predeceased by her husband, James Albert Rowe Sr., on March 8, 2016; a son, John Rowe; a sister, Dorothy Eaton, and a brother, William Downer. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Burial will be held at a later date in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Woodsville, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VINS Nature Center, 149 Nature's Way, Quechee, VT 05059; or the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735.
