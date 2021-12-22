Barbara F. Rizziere RUTLAND — Barbara F. Rizziere, 78, died Dec. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 23, 1943, daughter of Ollie and Florence (Vondette) Woods. Barbara was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was a member of St. Peter Church. Surviving are a son, Peter Rizziere (Deann), of Melber, Kentucky; three daughters, Laura Medlin, of Rutland, Karen Chadwick (Andrew Hock), of Rutland, and Khristina Rizziere (Nicholas McCardle), of Rutland; a brother, Richard Woods, of Wyoming; a sister, Judith DiBernardo, of Bellows Falls; six grandchildren, Lucas Medlin (Charlene), Jonathan Medlin, Dominik Chadwick, Gabrielle Chadwick, Alexandra Childs and Jillian Childs. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry S. “Sam” Rizziere, in 2009; and a sister, Marcia Bates. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
