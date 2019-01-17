Barbara Fabian NORTH GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Barbara Fabian, 71, died unexpectedly Jan. 13, 2019. She was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Granville, the daughter of Willard and Nellie (Enfield) Tyler. She graduated from Hartford High School and Troy Beauty School. Mrs. Fabian operated her beauty salon in North Granville. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Ludrick E. Fabian Jr.; two children Tonya Kistner and Ludrick Fabian III; five grandchildren; her siblings Glenna Ort, Irene Pauquette and Kay Francy; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tasha Valeta; and two brothers Edward and Milton Tyler. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. For online condolences, visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
