Barbara Frechette Leonard WOODSTOCK — Barbara Frechette Leonard, 90, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home, of cancer. She was born March 22, 1931, in Cavendish, the daughter of Raymond Ambrose and Doris Cawfield Frechette. She married Rupert Leonard, Aug. 15, 1959. Mrs. Leonard worked for Vermont National Bank. later for Town & Country Clothing store and then Clover Gift Shop. She enjoyed flowers, everything Christmas and hosting parties. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Candy Witt, of Castle Rock, Colorado; children, Anthony Leonard, of Springfield, Shelly Sanderson, of Hartland; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Carlotto, of New Jersey, Charlie Frechette, of White River Junction. She was predeceased by her husband; a stepson, Richard Leonard; four siblings, Betty Harris, Joan Rochford, Kay West-Rose and David Frechette. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.