Barbara Hendee MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY — Barbara Hendee passed away peacefully at the age of 95 at home in Montclair, New Jersey, on June 11th, her daughters at her side. Barbara was born in Rutland, Vermont and moved to Kinnelon, New Jersey with her family before retiring to St. Augustine, Florida with her husband Roger, who predeceased her. She recently moved to Montclair to be with daughters, Sharon and Lynn, as well as daughters-in-law Diane Hughes and Phyllis LaVoie. Barbara was known for her keen intelligence, kindness, and love of family. She was President of the League of Women Voters in all three states in which she lived and never missed voting in any election. She worked for the US Census Bureau, receiving many honors for exceptional service. She tutored immigrant children in English and volunteered with an adult literacy program. Barbara is also survived by her adored grandson, Jesse Deaner of the San Francisco Fire Department, her cousins Marc and Eric, nieces Joanne, Mary, Susan, Barbie, Peggy, Wynda, Jody and nephews Jay and CJ. To the very end, Barbara completed the NY Times crossword almost every day.
