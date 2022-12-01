Barbara Hoar BENNINGTON — Barbara Adams Hoar of Bennington, Vermont passed away in her sleep on November 13, 2022, in Burlington, Vermont. Barbara was born in Franklin, NH on October 29, 1932, and was the firstborn child of William and Florence Adams. She was brought up as a farm girl in Shrewsbury, Vermont along with her two younger brothers, Tony and Dick. They attended a one room schoolhouse and she always valued and appreciated those experiences. Barbara was a graduate of Rutland High School and Oberlin College, and as an extension of musical appreciation and participation in music, thanks to her mother, she played string bass in the Oberlin Symphony Orchestra. While there Barbara and the OSO were invited to play at Carnegie Hall. Her love of music lived on as she played in Mount Anthony Union High School productions, sung a little too loudly in church, and led countless symphonies while driving Route 7 between Bennington and Burlington. Barbara dedicated her life to the service and education of others through many outlets. She taught at Cornell University and Green Mountain College before settling into her long-time position as a physical education teacher at Mt. Anthony Union High School where she taught for 28 years. Barbara’s commitment to her family, her students, and her parish was palpable. She was an active and proud member of St. Peter’s where she served as senior warden. Her dedication to community outreach was an integral part of who she was. She volunteered at the BBC, the Bennington Museum, Park McCullough house, and Oldcastle Theatre. She was a member of Rotary, League of Women Voters, a Friend of the VSO in Bennington and in Springfield and countless others. Barbara leaves behind her son Robert Hoar of Bennington, daughter Elizabeth Baker and her husband David of South Burlington and three grandchildren, Murphy Farrington, Payton Baker, and Sullivan Baker and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Hoar and son William Hoar, as well as her two brothers, Anthony Adams and Richard Adams all of whom she was looking forward to seeing again. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington with a reception to follow at the Mount Anthony Country Club. Should you wish to, donations can be made to the Bennington Food Shelf at 332 Orchard Road, Bennington, Vermont. Services have been entrusted to Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont. Online condolences may be left at: www.readyfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.