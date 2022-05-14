Barbara J. Chandler SHOREHAM — Barbara Jean Chandler 77, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a long illness. She was born Sept. 28, 1944, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Kenneth and Irene (Cook) McGraw. She enjoyed taking care of children, animals, flowers and cooking. Survivors include her children, Bareene Hathaway, William Chandler, Belinda, Beverly, Wayne and William Corey; her stepchildren, Marybeth Hier, Lynn Ann Shea, Diana Hill, Amy, Dean and John Kennett; her brother, Kenneth McGraw Jr.; her former husband, Kris Chandler; 34 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Linwood Kennett; and a daughter, Tina Kennett. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Addison County Humane Society, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
