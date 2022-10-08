Barbara J. DeSabrais CHAPIN, SC — Barbara J. ( Chaplin) DeSabrais died September 20, 2022, at her Home in Chapin S.C after a long battle with Cancer. She was born February 28, 1948 in Cambridge N.Y, She is the daughter of Ozella (Hunt) Chaplin and James E. Chaplin Sr. She married John J. Desabrais on February 17, 1968 and John passed away on January 8, 2004. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, cooking, and being with family and friends. Survivors include her 4 daughters and 1 son ,Barbara A. Rood of Poultney Vt, Penny R. Phillips of Poultney VT, Tennile M Flores of Chapin SC, Juanita L DeSabrais of Poultney Vt. And John D. DeSabrais of Williamstown Vt. She also has 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She was predeceased by her mother and father and 7 siblings. Friends and family are invited to her Celebration of life on Oct 8,2022 from 11 a.m thru 3 p.m. Her celebration will take place at 2520 Co Rd 18, Hampton N.Y 12837.
