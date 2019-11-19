Barbara J. Fitzpatrick MIDDLEBURY — Barbara J. Fitzpatrick, 92, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 15, 2019. She was born in the Block House at Hands Cove, Shoreham, on Aug. 14, 1927, daughter of Victor and Rose (Lucia) Shackett. Graduating Benson High School as the only member of her senior class, she then attended Green Mountain College in Poultney. During WWII, she assembled ammunition boxes while working at a sawmill near Lake Bomoseen. On New Year’s Eve 1948, Barbara married Paul R. Fitzpatrick. Together, they had five children; however, their house was always open and filled with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She worked as a seamstress at Van Raalte in what is now known as the Marble Works District. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, serving as treasurer. A longtime avid fan of the Montreal Canadiens, she also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox in more recent years. Barb was predeceased by her husband; and her four siblings Beulah, Quentin, Kenneth and Naomi. She is survived by her children and their partners Frances and Frank Mauro, Arthur and Katherine Fitzpatrick, Debra Fitzpatrick, Ann Webster, and Robert Fitzpatrick and Lerin Peters; three grandchildren Tammi and Mike Reynolds, Eric Fitzpatrick, and Katrina Mauro and Terrence Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren Christopher, Devan, Cody, Jessica, Shealee, Ekaterina, Hannah and Naia; one great-great-grandchild, Calvin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Calling hours at Sanderson Funeral Home are on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor John McDermott at St. Mary’s Church in Middlebury on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 326 College St., Middlebury, VT 05753; or Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
