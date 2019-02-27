Barbara J. Hayward RUTLAND — Barbara J. Hayward, 74, formerly of Rutland, passed away in Zephyrhills, FL, on Feb. 19, 2019. She was born July 25, 1944. Barbara lived in both Vermont and Florida for many years before finally settling in Florida. She had many wonderful memories at Leisure Days RV Resort with many friends. You would often find Barb sitting on her swing visiting with neighbors and friends. Barbara had careers at Tampax and GE, from which she retired in Rutland. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, William Knox, who passed away April 1, 2013. Her sisters Martha Farnham, Maryanne Wilmott, and her brother, Fred "Sonny" Hayward, also preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her son, Allan Crossman and daughter-in-law Kelly Armell, of Shrewsbury; grandsons Corey Crossman, Zachary Crossman and Ethan Crossman, granddaughter Rebekah Crossman, great-grandsons Jaydon and Brycen Crossman; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend, Edna Martell, of Chittenden.
