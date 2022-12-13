Barbara J. Hughes Donegan POULTNEY — Barbara J. Hughes Donegan, 91 of Poultney died Thursday December 8, 2022 at the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. Survivors include 3 daughters, Cheryl Hughes, Melanie Hallar, Dorothy (Bernard) Vladyka, 2 sons, Timothy Hughes Sr and Terry Hughes (Cindy), 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a sister Linda Parker, a brother Roy Cooper, extended family, Bill & Elaine Donegan. She is predeceased by both of her husbands, Hugh D. Hughes and Bill Donegan, a sister Betty Parker and grandson Scott Doolittle. A gathering of celebration of life will be planned in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. To offer condolences to the family please visit: www.durfeefuneralhome.com.
