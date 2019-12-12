Barbara J. Litchfield SPRINGFIELD — Barbara J. Litchfield, 88, died on Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield. She was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the daughter of Kenneth H. and Verna (Kempton) Burton. She graduated in 1949 from Springfield High School. Survivors include her children, daughter Bonnie Sue Munson and sons Terence, Paul and Thomas Litchfield; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three siblings Marion Knox (Robert), Robert Burton and Ruth Cross (Clayton); many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Rodney, and infant daughter Glenda; granddaughter Susan Litchfield; sister Irene; two husbands William Litchfield and Robert McLaughlin; and sister-in-law Nancy. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.