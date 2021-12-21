Barbara J. Poro PITTSFORD — Barbara Jean Poro, 89, of Pittsford, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Weathersfield, on Jan. 28, 1932, the daughter of Leon and Gladys (Branch) Merrill. She married Richard Poro on March 15, 1950. Mrs. Poro was employed as a custodian at the Vermont Sanitorium for tuberculosis in Pittsford. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, earning the title Candy Gram, doing word searches, tending to her flower gardens, and having the perfect lawn. She is survived by her children, Richard Poro Jr. and Patricia Martin, of Brandon, Michael Poro, Edward Poro and Jean Foley, all of Pittsford, and Mary Greeno, of Chittenden; brother, Leon Merrill, of Rutland; sisters, Dorothy Bizzarro, Ella Casella and Shirley Tilton, all of Rutland, and Marion Rogers of Massachusetts; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; a son, William; brothers, William and George Merrill; and sisters, Frances Moore, Emma Notte, Joyce Romano, Pearl Brown and Rachael Duffy. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Due to COVID concerns, masks are required. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
