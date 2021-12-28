Barbara J. Poro PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Barbara Jean Poro, 89, who died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, was held Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. Fr. Maurice Moreau, pastor, officiated. The organist and vocalist was Stu James. A poem was read by granddaughter Christine Parry. Bearers were grandsons, Shawn Hendee, Thomas and Richard Poro, Richard and John Greeno, Adam Parry, and sons-in-law, David Foley and Fred Greeno. Private burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. A prayer service took place Wednesday at Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
