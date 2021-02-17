Barbara J. Purcell POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Barbara Jeanne Purcell, age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She was born April 5, 1926, in Caselton, Vermont, to Audrey Seward Brown and Mortimer Brown. She grew up and went to school in Poultney, Vermont. Barbara outlived her beloved husband, James Purcell, and daughter, Judith Anne Purcell. Her sister, Elizabeth Emerson, with whom she was very close; as well her half-sister, Beth Brown; and stepsister, Lelia Hay; survive her. She is also survived by her daughter, Linda Susan Katz and her husband, Martin, and her four grandchildren: Hannah and Sarah DeRobertis; Joshua Katz, his children, Naomi and Jacob, and his wife, Carrie; and Jordan Katz, his wife, Megan, and their two children, Aubrey and Makenna. They will always cherish their fond memories of “Gram,” as she was an amazing grandmother. She was also very appreciative of her good friends, Patricia and Joel Pollak. Barbara was an extremely progressive, independent woman, as she enjoyed politics and took up a strong interest in women’s rights. She spoke fondly of her jobs at the Culinary Institute of America as an event planner, a park ranger and an administrative assistant in the dental field. She was smart as a whip and extremely articulate all the way until her passing. She enjoyed travel with her grandchildren, reading, board games, researching and sharing her ancestry, cocktails, great food and home décor. A private memorial will be held at her family’s convenience. Donations to The American Red Cross or Hospice in her memory would be greatly appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.