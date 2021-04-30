Barbara Jo Postlewaite RUTLAND TOWN — Barbara Jo Postlewaite, 92, of Rutland Town, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 26, 2021. She was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Santa Monica, California, the son of Dr. Joseph and Helen Cozzens. She lived her life to the fullest, first in California, then in Georgia, and finally in Vermont. She was always open to new experiences and fun. She grew up dancing in the social clubs of Hollywood and Santa Monica, jumping in the waves of the Pacific, waterskiing at Lake Arrowhead, and horseback riding in Big Bear and Colorado. She was also an avid golfer and bridge player, continuing with a little of both into her 90s. She was an absolute joy to be around and will be missed dearly by her family and many friends. Barbara went to Santa Monica High School and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in education. She was a member of the Cotillion and Maderian clubs and the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Barbara was married first to Tom Troxel at the Bel Aire Hotel in Los Angeles and then to Donald Postlewaite in Big Bear, California. Don and Barbara were married for more than 30 years and shared two sons from Barbara’s previous marriage and two sons and a daughter from Don’s previous marriage before having a son together, which made for a very active and fun home! They moved from Redlands, California, to Monroe, Georgia, in 1975 when Don transferred to manage Universal Rundle. Barbara spent the next 40 years in Monroe, making many lifelong friends and being active in the community. She was a 40+-year member of the Monroe Country Club, the Ladies Golf Association and the St. Albans Episcopal Church. Barbara worked in many capacities throughout her years. In Apple Valley, California, she co-owned Duckhorns Western Wear store, with her sister, Virginia Louise Cunningham. Barbara Jo and Ginny loved the store and had many famous people come through, including Roy Rogers and Dale Evens. In Monroe, Barbara was a real estate agent and volunteer reading tutor at the local library. However, her proudest role in life was as a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, wife and friend. She always brought a warm, truly human touch to all her relationships, and was upbeat to the very end of life! Barbara is survived by her sons, Kirk Postlewaite (Bridgette Remington) of Rutland Town, Vermont, Tom Troxel (Christina) of Atascadero, California, Tim Troxel (Sandy) of Snellville, Georgia; her stepson, Clark Postlewaite (Ashley) of Los Angeles, California, her stepdaughter, Jessica Luzier (Gary) of Rio Linda, California; and her dear grandchildren, Remington "Remy," Ann, William, Joseph, Joni, Amanda and Kenny. Barbara is also survived by her two cherished nieces, Diana Cunningham (Greg) of Bishop, California, and Nancy Cunningham Okamoto (Neil) of Monterey, California. Barbara was predeceased by her husbands, Don Postlewaite and Tom Troxel; her sister, Virginia Cunningham Smith;, her stepson, Matthew Postlewaite; and many beloved pets that will be waiting for her to arrive with treats in hand. At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours. Private family ceremonies will be held at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, Vermont, and graveside in Monroe, Georgia. Clifford Funeral Home of Rutland is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at https://rchsvt.org/ways-to-give/donate/; and to the Monroe F.I.S.H (Faith in Serving Humanity) Thrift Store at https://www.fishofwalton.org/donations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.