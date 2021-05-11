Barbara L. LaDuc ORWELL — A gathering for Barbara Louise LaDuc, 87, who died May 1, 2021, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the farm, Royce Hill Road in Orwell; mask wearing requested. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
