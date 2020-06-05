Barbara L. McAllister FAIR HAVEN — Barbara L. McAllister of Fair Haven passed away on June 2, 2020, at the Genesis Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was 88 years old. She was born in 1932 in Newburgh, New York, to Leonard and Lucy (Buinicky) Ten Broek. Her stepfather was Frank DeRobertis. Barbara was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She was the widow of Lt. John “Jack” McAllister, NFD. A Vermont resident late in life, Barbara embraced living in Fair Haven and Fair Haven embraced its new “Grandma.” Barbara was a communicant of the Church of St. Patrick R.C. in Newburgh, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Middletown, and Our Lady of Seven Dolors R.C. in Fair Haven. For many years, she was a volunteer for Fair Haven Concerned. Barbara was proudest of her life raising her daughters and her grandchildren. She enjoyed the company of the family dogs, dinner lakeside at the family camp, giraffes and time spent with family. She became a NASCAR fan late in life and was a raucous fan of Ricky Rudd and later, Kyle Busch. Barbara is survived by her sister, Nancy Antonucci; daughters, Frances Babbino of New Milford, Connecticut, Mary Scott of Newburgh, and Ann (Martin) Irons of Fair Haven; grandchildren, Fred Babbino, Thomas Babbino, Daniel Babbino, Melanie Babbino, William Babbino, Jessica Scott, Megan Irons, Erin Southworth and Allison Irons; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment in the Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, New York, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Fair Haven Concerned food pantry at 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. If you should happen to hear, “I Love You For Sentimental Reasons” by Nat King Cole, take a moment and remember “Jack” and “Bob” McAllister.
