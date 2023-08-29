Barbara L. Scully WOODSTOCK — Barbara L Scully, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023, just three weeks shy of her 98th birthday. She lived in her beloved Woodstock, VT since 1978. Barbara was born in Chicago, IL on September 7, 1925 and raised in Winnetka, IL. She graduated from Mallinckrodt High School and attended Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her Registered Nursing Degree. While raising her four children, Barbara worked in many different nursing jobs. From school nurse to private duty to VNA, Barbara was loved and admired by all people she touched. In 1976, Barbara and her husband Dennis purchased and managed the Echo Lake Inn for 3 Years. In 1982 Barbara moved to Woodstock, Vermont and immediately be came involved in all things Woodstock. She was charge nurse at Mertens House. She was board member at the Homestead. She was passionate about the Thompson Senior Center and The Homestead where she volunteered for years. Her favorite duties were working in the kitchen and reading to the elderly. All through her life, Barbara loved antiques. She owned two antique stores, one in Darien, CT. and one in Reading, VT. Later in life she worked at the Antique Mall in Quechee, Vermont. Barbara was a devote Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church in Woodstock, VT. Survived by her four beloved children, Jim Scully of Wilmette, IL, Roger Scully of Mt. Holly, VT, Robin Scully Warren of Hartland, VT and Kevin Scully of Boynton Beach, FL. Barbara has eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Lawrence Loewe and Jane Agnes Laury Loewe, her two sisters, Jane Ann Sorich and Mary Lou Loewe and the father of her four children, Dennis J.Scully of Winnetka, IL. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday October 27th at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Woodstock at 2:00pm with a gathering to follow at the Thompson Senior Center beginning at 3:00pm. Burial will take place on Saturday morning October 28th in the Cavendish Village Cemetery. In leau of Flowers, please send donations to Thompson Senior Center at 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock, VT 05091. A special thanks to all the people at Woodstock Terrace, where Barbara lived her last 1½ years. An on-line guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com
