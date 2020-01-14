Barbara Loomis rites HYDEVILLE — The funeral service for Barbara Loomis, 92, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, was held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton. Pastor John Longaker officiated. The organist was Andrea Cresci and music was by Sam Loomis. Reflections were by Pastor Tom Adkins. Bearers were Norbert Hobbs, Jake Loomis, Timothy Persons II, Joe Bruno, Peter Hadeka and Winifred “Skeet” Pike. A reception followed in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery. The Order of the Eastern Star held a fraternal service Friday at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to a charity of one’s choice.
